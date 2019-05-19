© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Responsibility of the Poor; Giving to the Poor; I Can Do All Things Through Christ
Follow
0
Share
Report
9 views • May 19, 2019
My commentary on the 2019 Emor portion.
Bible verses covered:
Exodus 20:17; 23:10-11
Leviticus 19:9-10; 23:22; 25:35-37
Deuteronomy 15:7-8, 10-11
Psalm 113:7-8
Proverbs 10:4-5
Luke 14:13-14
Philippians 4:10-13
2 Thessalonians 3:10-12
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
Bible verses covered:
Exodus 20:17; 23:10-11
Leviticus 19:9-10; 23:22; 25:35-37
Deuteronomy 15:7-8, 10-11
Psalm 113:7-8
Proverbs 10:4-5
Luke 14:13-14
Philippians 4:10-13
2 Thessalonians 3:10-12
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.