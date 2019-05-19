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The Evil Inequality Of The Equality Act; Women, Children & Religions Beware The ‘Hate’ Is Not Where It Appears!
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311 views • May 19, 2019
For More Information (references) See:
References Can Be Found At www.justusaknight.com (please subscribe while you’re there)
Here’s How To Find And Write Your Senator: https://www.senate.gov/senators/index.htm
Here’s Is The Link To Putin’s ‘Hater’ : https://twitter.com/StalinGulag
MeWe Link: mewe.com/i/justusknight
USA.Life Link: www.usa.life/justusknight
References Can Be Found At www.justusaknight.com (please subscribe while you’re there)
Here’s How To Find And Write Your Senator: https://www.senate.gov/senators/index.htm
Here’s Is The Link To Putin’s ‘Hater’ : https://twitter.com/StalinGulag
MeWe Link: mewe.com/i/justusknight
USA.Life Link: www.usa.life/justusknight
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