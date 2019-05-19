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Refugee Resettlements in the U.S. Planned 30 Years Ago
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77 views • May 19, 2019
Here's proof that certain factions in the U.S. government along with other globalists, have infiltrated the U.S. with importation of so-called "refugees". This is NOT the "humanitarian" excuse the MS news tells us it is. If you speak against it, you might be labeled as some kind politically incorrect Sharia Law hater or as an Islamophobe. This migration is Hijra...their Islamic religious dictate to "dominate all the lands of the world".
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