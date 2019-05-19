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AV10 - The 21st Century FRENCH 'Yellow Vest' REVOLUTION
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18 views • May 19, 2019
Published on 19th May 2019
Georgia Pouliquen is a French Lawyer ... brutalised by the French Police in Limoges, she made her way to the UK and shared her unique insight at the Alternative View (AV10) Conference. Some of the images contained within this presentation are deeply disturbing but very little appears in the UK Lamestream Media, as the British Establishment do not want the British Public to see the REAL nature of Totalitarian EU 'Democracy'!
Georgia Pouliquen is a French Lawyer ... brutalised by the French Police in Limoges, she made her way to the UK and shared her unique insight at the Alternative View (AV10) Conference. Some of the images contained within this presentation are deeply disturbing but very little appears in the UK Lamestream Media, as the British Establishment do not want the British Public to see the REAL nature of Totalitarian EU 'Democracy'!
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