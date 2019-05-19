© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AV10 - GcMAF, Big Pharma & The Persecution of David Noakes & Lyn Thyer P
Follow
0
Share
Report
37 views • May 19, 2019
Published on 18 May 2019
PLEASE NOTE : LYN THYER is due to be EXTRADITED to FRANCE on Wednesday 22nd May 2019 ... for developing an EXTREMELY EFFECTIVE CANCER TREATMENT!
We need the corrupt MHRA abolished and GcMAF put in the NHS, to save 120,000 lives a year.
What can be done?
Email your local newspaper:
Write to your MP, copy the article Parliament Guilty from www.mhracorrupt. See: www.parliament.uk/mps-lords-and-offices/mps/
We need a journalist to write the truth - anyone know anyone?
PLEASE NOTE : LYN THYER is due to be EXTRADITED to FRANCE on Wednesday 22nd May 2019 ... for developing an EXTREMELY EFFECTIVE CANCER TREATMENT!
We need the corrupt MHRA abolished and GcMAF put in the NHS, to save 120,000 lives a year.
What can be done?
Email your local newspaper:
Write to your MP, copy the article Parliament Guilty from www.mhracorrupt. See: www.parliament.uk/mps-lords-and-offices/mps/
We need a journalist to write the truth - anyone know anyone?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.