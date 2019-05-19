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Stephen Miller's Right!
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21 views • May 19, 2019
If you have any doubt who Trump Adviser Stephen Miller is, watch this clip with Chris Wallace as many times as it takes for you to see the deep commitment Steve has to Trumps agenda as well as to the CONSTITUTION for getting this problem solved as quickly as possible. McAleenan will be Trumps George McClellan, he needs a Ulysses S. Grant running DHS...
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