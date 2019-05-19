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Amateur Radio Communications On The Cheap!
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91 views • May 19, 2019
Get started in amateur radio (otherwise known as 'Ham Radio') for around $250 by building some fun, simple kits to get there. Here is one wonderful idea that will have you communicating all around the world, portable, in no time.
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