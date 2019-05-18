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I call Alex Jones to talk about Mind Control
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330 views • May 18, 2019
I called in to the Alex Jones Show on Infowars on 16 May 2019. Here is my conversation with Alex Jones and my highlight reel from that day's broadcast.
Had I been able to speak more ably on my feet, I would have added: The present time is characterized by a crisis of trust; not only can counterfeit truths be manufactured through recursive dezinformatsiya systems, but also through deep fake technology, and even through perceptual editing using RF tech. Think of the false-flag potential.
Had I been able to speak more ably on my feet, I would have added: The present time is characterized by a crisis of trust; not only can counterfeit truths be manufactured through recursive dezinformatsiya systems, but also through deep fake technology, and even through perceptual editing using RF tech. Think of the false-flag potential.
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