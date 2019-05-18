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Jim Jordan: As Bill Barr said, there was a complete failure of leadership at FBI
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282 views • May 18, 2019
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on the political fallout from the Mueller report and the investigation into the FBI.
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