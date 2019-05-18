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Trish Regan: Comey, Clapper, Brennan in the hot seat
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9 views • May 18, 2019
FOX Business’ Trish Regan says the Steele dossier is beginning to sound more like an insurance policy. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., weighs in on the unverified intelligence and opposition research.
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