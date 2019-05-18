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WATER HEATER
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19 views • May 18, 2019
Those with power to decide war or peace don't reflect who America actually is. This includes the daily geoengineering war in the skies over America's population centers, and the war on women, and the war on health: EMF radiation, endocrine disruptors, vaccines, processed foods, culture wars, cancer treatments, withheld medical care, MSM content, GMOs, homelessness, ad nauseum... Just follow the money. Follow the full story at https://www.yourvirtualworld.tv/cms/water-heater/
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