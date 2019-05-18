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NYPD Flag: Celebrating 100 Years
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25 views • May 18, 2019
The New York City Police Department flag represents a century of pride, valor, and sacrifice. The department unveiled its official flag on May 17, 1919, at the annual police parade. Since that day, our flag has flown over New York City, been carried across foreign battlefields, and covered the remains of our fallen brothers and sisters.
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