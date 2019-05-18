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CIA analyst Ray McGovern on Israel, the neocon activity in US and The Middle East, 2016
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271 views • May 18, 2019
Ray McGovern served as a CIA analyst for 27 years, from the administration of John F. Kennedy to that of George H. W. Bush. Ray’s duties included chairing National Intelligence Estimates and preparing the President’s Daily Brief, which he briefed one-on-one to President Ronald Reagan’s five most senior national security advisers from 1981 to 1985. He received the Intelligence Commendation Medal at his retirement.
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