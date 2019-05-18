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Reunion of Nixon's cabinet - discussion of moon landing hoax
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Reunion of Nixon's cabinet - discussion of moon landing hoax
Published on October 21, 2016
The Apollo moon landings did not happen.
Interview of Henry Kissinger, Donald Rumsfeld, Lawrence Eagleburger,
General Alexander Haig, Richard Helms and Eve Kendall who was
Nixon's personal secretary. They describe the hoax in their own words
for a decisive disclosure. The moon landing hoax is confessed.
Smoking gun!!!
NOT FOR U.S. PUBLIC TO KNOW
youpoliticaljersey
Published on August 12, 2013
Published on October 21, 2016
The Apollo moon landings did not happen.
Interview of Henry Kissinger, Donald Rumsfeld, Lawrence Eagleburger,
General Alexander Haig, Richard Helms and Eve Kendall who was
Nixon's personal secretary. They describe the hoax in their own words
for a decisive disclosure. The moon landing hoax is confessed.
Smoking gun!!!
NOT FOR U.S. PUBLIC TO KNOW
youpoliticaljersey
Published on August 12, 2013
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