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Trump to send thousands of migrants to Florida Dem strongholds: Report
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30 views • May 18, 2019
Florida's Palm Beach and Broward counties are facing a population influx they may not be able to contain as President Trump's team contemplates releasing hundreds of asylum-seekers per month to two of Florida's bluest centers, Florida officials say. #DailyBriefing #FoxNews
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