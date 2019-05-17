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Alex Jones Predicted Social Media Censorship In 2015
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6 views • May 17, 2019
Alex Jones has been on the pulse when it come to the globalist takeover of the world, and the plans they have had in mind for censorship have been laid for years, only now to come to light due to the mass of social media censorship of conservatives. Owen provides a quick clip from back in 2015 where he predicts the current state of censorship that we are living in.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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