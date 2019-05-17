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Hillary Clinton Calls For Hacking IRS, & Reveals New Voter Hacking In Florida
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733 views • May 17, 2019
Hillary Clinton did an exclusive interview with Rachael Maddow on MSNBC where she called for China to hack the IRS and leak Trump's taxes. The following week, some of Trump's taxes were leaked. She also said that Russia hacked the voter system in Florida. A week or so later, Florida came out saying their system was hacked. Coincidence? Or is Hillary and the Deep State at work?
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
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