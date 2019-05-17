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Bernie Sanders Supporter Calls In To Infowars Live Broadcast
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19 views • May 17, 2019
Owen Shroyer has put a policy in place to offer debate to anyone on the left who wants to test their mettle live on air. Today on the War Room we invited Ethan P. Sommer, Bernie Sanders Supporter, to debate with Owen on many topics. Overall, without debates like this we will never grow intellectually as a nation.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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