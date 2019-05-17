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President Trump Announces New Immigration Policy To Fight Illegal Democrat Immigration - War Room Full Show
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54 views • May 17, 2019
Owen Shroyer returns to the news desk to break down the latest clown world order news. Abortion is a hot topic as the 2020 elections near. A Bernie Sanders supporter also calls in to complain about Trump.
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