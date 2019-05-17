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Amy Klobuchar Smirks At Third Term Abortion
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34 views • May 17, 2019
Third term abortion has become the new hot button topic in the nation with mutliple states passing legislature allowing near full term abortions. Amy Klobuchar is seen on The View smirking at even the conversation of thrid term abortion, showing exactly who she is.
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:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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