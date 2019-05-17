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Will Trump Stop Democrats From Stealing 2020 Elections
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282 views • May 17, 2019
A Fox poll recently came out putting Joe Biden 10 points ahead, and anyone who has been watching rally attendance numbers know how polling numbers are still being used to lie to the uneducated public to trick them into following the trends. Owen is fully aware of this tactic and breaks it down on this segment of the War Room
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
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:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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