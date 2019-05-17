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Bill Deblasio Wants You To Forget Pedophile Aide Jacob Schwartz
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11 views • May 17, 2019
Bill Deblasio recently received a proper critique from the president on his trip back to his home city of New York, and Deblasio is all too receptive to such critiques. Could he be that he might something to hide? Could it be his top aide has turned out to be a pedophile, now convicted for possesion of child pornography?
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:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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