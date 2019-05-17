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Full Show – HISTORIC! Trump Officially Declares War On Deep State Traitors – 05/17/2019
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1027 views • May 17, 2019
The country is in a state of anarchy - given how the term has been used historically. Joining todays show is Mike Adams discussing the latest news about America's border crisis. Also, Tommy Robinson is running for parliament in the UK to send a message to the establishment. Dr. Nick Begich delivers his commentary on the struggles legal immigrants have had to face and solutions for the future.
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