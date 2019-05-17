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UN Calls For 600 Million Migrants To Invade U.S.
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236 views • May 17, 2019
Alex Jones asks callers what they think President Trump should do in response to the National Emergency at the U.S. southern border where hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants have been flooding across since October 2018 thanks to brainwashing-style encouragement and blatant funding from the UN. https://www.infowars.com/revealed-un-plan-to-flood-america-with-600-million-migrants/
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