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Gateshead Council vs MARK STEELE
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44 views • May 17, 2019
Streamed live 17th May 2019
Case Number E01NE627 Civil Case by Gateshead Council against Mark Steele
There were no main stream reporters in court again.
We need the public to raise awareness and question 5G and LED street lighting in their areas
There is no diffuser on the street lights which makes them extremely hazardous.
The switching on of 5G in Korea in 5 cities have led to outbreaks of mass fires
Case Number E01NE627 Civil Case by Gateshead Council against Mark Steele
There were no main stream reporters in court again.
We need the public to raise awareness and question 5G and LED street lighting in their areas
There is no diffuser on the street lights which makes them extremely hazardous.
The switching on of 5G in Korea in 5 cities have led to outbreaks of mass fires
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