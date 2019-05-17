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America Elected Trump To Build The Wall And Drain The Swamp
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123 views • May 17, 2019
President Trump now faces some of the most important tests of his presidency with the Deep State's coup now exposed as well as the continued border crisis. Mike Adam's joins Alex to explain why Americans should support Trump now more than ever.
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