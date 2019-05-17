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Jeopardy! — Questioning “Conventional Wisdom”
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18 views • May 17, 2019
The reigning and continuing Jeopardy! champion has won phenomenal amounts of money by playing the game differently. It’s another lesson in why “conventional wisdom” is usually wrong — like with Climate Change. The Pope, however, is still using it as a global problem that calls for a “supranational” solution — while telling the church to handle pedophile predators internally and not report to police.
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