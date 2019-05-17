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Roe v Wade, Supreme Court vs Separation of Powers
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7 views • May 17, 2019
People on both sides of the ethical questions around abortion should agree that it’s a question (like many, many others) that shouldn’t be decided by 9 lifetime political appointees in black robes. As state nullification of marijuana laws showed, we can get back to a vital separation of powers — both between the branches of the federal govt and between the federal govt, state govt, and the people.
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