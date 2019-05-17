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17May19 Other Choice & Health Issues Denied & Ignored by Establishment Media/Govt
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20 views • May 17, 2019
Twitter enacts new measures to control information about vaccines. Govt will decide on whether people can get access to a promising new cancer treatment without going to a hospital but Planned Parenthood & Democrats whine about “choice” and people making decisions about “their body” only when abortion is involved.
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