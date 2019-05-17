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Twitter to Push/Purge Vaccine Info
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10 views • May 17, 2019
Anyone who searches for vaccine info will now be directed by Twitter to govt information. Does the govt know or care about risks? RFK Jr found that the govt organization that was supposed to track vaccine safety after the industry was granted legal immunity from lawsuits, did NOTHING for the last 32 years. Why the push & purge?
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