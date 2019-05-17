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OJ Simpson Finally Confesses To Murdering Nicole Brown Simpson
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1062 views • May 17, 2019
Wendy Williams, 53, has never shied away from expressing her opinion — but her latest one is pretty severe. On the Jan. 11 taping of The Wendy Williams Show, the host brought up the rumors that O.J. Simpson, 70, is the real father of Khloe Kardashian, 33 — but it wasn’t to slam them. “He says he is not Khloe Kardashian’s father,” the star said in reference to a recent video of O.J. asserting he isn’t Khloe’s dad.
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