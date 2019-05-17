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Bookhangang River Ride 1
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18 views • May 17, 2019
Bookhangang is north branch of Hangang River. We started from Choonchun, city in the lake made by 3 dams. There are so many beautiful scene, parks, museums and camping ground. This part of the course is famous for its beauty and attractions. We started late again. It was cold. I ran out of battery at dark, had a bicycle light malfunction, and got lost for a while in darkness.
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