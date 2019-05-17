© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March for Life Victoria 2019
Follow
1
Share
Report
51 views • May 17, 2019
The Christian Heritage Party was on location at this years March for Life in Victoria BC. There were so many great speeches and with so little media coverage, we present to you the full March for Life Rally that took place on May 9, 2019. #M4LVic #prolife
Learn more at our web site: www.chp.ca
GAB: gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
Support us by donating: www.chp.ca/donate
Learn more at our web site: www.chp.ca
GAB: gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
Support us by donating: www.chp.ca/donate
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.