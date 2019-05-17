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TD Downtown Sky scrapper Bank Draft Purchase and policy part 2
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5 views • May 17, 2019
Here in this video, the SURPRISE of the Indemnity Bond is revealed AFTER the draft is lost if the draft is under $5k, according to this manager. So all you folks that ONLY have $5k or under, you don't get to know about the surprise condtion of the Indemnity Bond. Big Bank Buffaloing still occurs with TD.
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