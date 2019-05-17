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Steve Hilton previews his exclusive interview with President Trump
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5 views • May 17, 2019
Steve Hilton sits down with President Trump in a wide-ranging interview. Watch the sneak peek and tune into 'The Next Revolution' this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET for the full interview. #FoxNews
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