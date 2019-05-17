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SB Sky Scrapper Vancouver ASKED to LEAVE for no good reason Part 2 GP014488
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5 views • May 17, 2019
SB doesn't seem to think they can have cameras, but you can't. No body told me they had cameras watching me either. In the Commercial and Broadway branch, the manager sees and comments on my camera. I then point out his, in a friendly way...and you can tell his conscience is working (which is commendable) for the double standard. But he was nothing like this downtown female manager.
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