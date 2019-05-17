© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Show - Trump To Lose 2020 Unless He Does This… - 05/16/2019
Follow
0
Share
Report
322 views • May 17, 2019
Alex Jones was one of the first to predict Trump would win in 2016, but now he says Trump will lose unless he takes drastic action NOW. Joining today's show is Tom Pappert who was banned by Facebook for making the "OK" hand gesture. Also, co-founder of Vice Media Gavin McInnes talks about the escalation in America's culture war and Big Tech persecution. Matt Bracken hosts the final hour to expose the latest efforts by the globalists to censor free speech.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.