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$10,000 Prize To Prove Vaccines Safe
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362 views • May 17, 2019
"Maryland Patriot" called in to describe the ridicule he has been getting from his family because he told them about the dangers of using tainted vaccines on children. Alex offered this caller's wife $10,000 and a free flight to Austin Texas if she can prove anything Alex has said is wrong!
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