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Gun Control: Where Does It Work?
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155 views • May 16, 2019
History has presented itself time and time again with gun control and registry leads only to the removal of rights. Scott Bronson is on the side of the argument to allow people the right to bear arms, and not past right created in the foundation of our government specify the limits on such a right.
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:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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