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'Hands-Off My Hot Rod You Green Commies!'
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228 views • May 16, 2019
Infowars reporter Millie Weaver heads to a car show in Lordstown, Ohio where Bernie Sanders kicked-off his 2020 Presidential Campaign. He promised to strong-arm American automakers as well as endorsing the Green New Deal's attack on combustion engines. Millie asks these car enthusiasts what they think about Bernie and whether they are willing to give up their hotrods and muscle cars for the Green New Deal.
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
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