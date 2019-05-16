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Update on MARK STEELE's Court Hearing
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17 views • May 16, 2019
Streamed live 16th May 2019
Streamed live 16th May 2019
Gateshead Council are trying to get Mark Steele JAILED for asking QUESTIONS about 5G & LED Streetlights, they have not produced any technical evidence or specialists to say they haven't rolled out 5G
There was no main stream media in court today which wasn't missed by Judge Kramer
Ian R Crane has a 3 day ban on Facebook
Streamed live 16th May 2019
Gateshead Council are trying to get Mark Steele JAILED for asking QUESTIONS about 5G & LED Streetlights, they have not produced any technical evidence or specialists to say they haven't rolled out 5G
There was no main stream media in court today which wasn't missed by Judge Kramer
Ian R Crane has a 3 day ban on Facebook
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