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Self Talk- it can be Positive or Negative
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44 views • May 16, 2019
You talk to yourself...all day long...but is it beneficial OR harmful ?!
If you are sick and hurting, you already know the answer ! So here are some suggestions on what to think about and repeat often to get your conscious and subconscious healing mechanisms on the right path towards HEALTH.
If you are sick and hurting, you already know the answer ! So here are some suggestions on what to think about and repeat often to get your conscious and subconscious healing mechanisms on the right path towards HEALTH.
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