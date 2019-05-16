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Why measure your pH at home.
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58 views • May 16, 2019
It is easy and quick. Buy a roll of (human) pH testing paper and be taught ho to use it and you can measure your saliva and urine pH in your own bathroom and learn about your body chemistry.
It is very specific, non-invasive and very telling- are you ACID, neutral or slightly alkaline? And learn what each means and what causes each (not in this video but by asking Dr. King or reading the manual at his office).
It is very specific, non-invasive and very telling- are you ACID, neutral or slightly alkaline? And learn what each means and what causes each (not in this video but by asking Dr. King or reading the manual at his office).
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