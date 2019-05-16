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Earthing & Grounding- getting back in touch
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170 views • May 16, 2019
It is so vitally important to reconnect periodically with Mother Earth. Take off your shoes and walk on the ground. This will revitalize your health and give you some time outdoors which is sorely lacking in our culture today.
Better yet, go to the beach or forest and enjoy the good negative ions that energize our body, soul and spirit. And you can sleep on a mat also.
Better yet, go to the beach or forest and enjoy the good negative ions that energize our body, soul and spirit. And you can sleep on a mat also.
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