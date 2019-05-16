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Globalists Pushing For Further Social Media Censorship
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146 views • May 16, 2019
Globalists are now pushing a pact called the "Christchurch Call to Action" which aims to curtail freedom of speech online in the name of "fighting extremism". Matt Bracken breaks down this next level of tyrannical censorship now going worldwide.
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