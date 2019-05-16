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How Did Bruce Lee Actually Die?
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873 views • May 16, 2019
When Bruce Lee awoke on the morning of July 20, 1973, he was an active, healthy 32-year-old. He spent the day meeting with producers about his next film, then headed to a friend’s house for an afternoon visit. By nightfall, the greatest martial artist in a generation lay dead on a mattress on the floor, and the world was left to wonder: how did Bruce Lee die?
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