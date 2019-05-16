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Facebook Bans Radio Manager For A-OK Hand Sign
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82 views • May 16, 2019
Facebook has slapped a Trump supporter with a 30 day ban for doing the ‘OK’ hand sign in a photo. Tom Pappert joins Alex to discuss what led up to his ban and also why the left continues to get trolled time after time.
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