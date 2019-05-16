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Trump Building Censorship Dossier To Defeat The Globalists
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213 views • May 16, 2019
President Trump has announced an initiative to gather stories of those that have been censored and smeared by Big Tech and the radical left. Alex reveals he has been asked by White House insiders to give examples of Infowars being censored as well.
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