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DiGenova: Comey, Clapper and Brennan will have to pay the 'Barr bill'
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209 views • May 16, 2019
Barr taps U.S. attorney to investigate Russia probe origins; reaction and analysis from Joe DiGenova, Rep. Jim Jordan and Robert Ray on 'The Ingraham Angle.'
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