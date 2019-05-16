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William Cooper Exposes The Fake Moon Landing
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1687 views • May 16, 2019
William Cooper Exposes The Fake Moon Landing
EXPOSURETV3
Published on February 8, 2018
This Man Has Done A lot To Wake People Up For Over 50 Years. R.I.P Mr. William Bill Cooper. He Was Killed In A Gun Fight With The Police On His Own Property.
Buy His Book - A Pale White Horse. It Has Been A Best Seller For Over 20 Years.
EXPOSURETV3
Published on February 8, 2018
This Man Has Done A lot To Wake People Up For Over 50 Years. R.I.P Mr. William Bill Cooper. He Was Killed In A Gun Fight With The Police On His Own Property.
Buy His Book - A Pale White Horse. It Has Been A Best Seller For Over 20 Years.
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